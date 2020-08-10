Woman murdered by paramour in Hyderabad's Uppal

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered here at Chilukanagar in Uppal police station limits in Hyderabad on Monday by her paramour. The deceased was identified as Renuka.

Getting into details, the accused, Anjaiah who works as an auto-rickshaw driver developed an extra marital affair with Renuka. On learning their relationship, Anjaiah's wife left to her parents' home with her children.

Meanwhile, Renuka visited Anjaiah's residence on Sunday night. The duo had a fight and in a fit of rage Anjaiah hit her on the head. Renuka sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. Later, the accused surrendered before the police admitted to killing her.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

