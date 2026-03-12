Women did good business during Medaram Jatara

Hanumakonda: The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara 2026 at Medaram scripted a remarkable chapter in women empowerment and rural economic transformation, as hundreds of women entrepreneurs successfully ran business units and generated significant profits during the week-long tribal festival.

Often described as the Kumbh Mela of Telangana, the Jatara witnessed an unprecedented transformation this year as it evolved from a purely spiritual gathering into a vibrant business hub for rural women. The initiative was implemented under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme with the support of the Telangana government.

The programme was carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with special initiatives taken by Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and close supervision by District Collector T. S. Divakar. Their efforts ensured that the Jatara became a massive “Business Expo”, boosting the confidence and economic independence of rural women.

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from various villages established different business outlets and operated them in their own innovative styles. Their entrepreneurial skills attracted large numbers of customers visiting the Jatara and resulted in impressive earnings. Within just one week, women entrepreneurs collectively generated net profits of more than Rs 3 crore. Their success demonstrated the growing business capabilities of rural women when provided with institutional support and opportunities. Several individual success stories emerged during the festival. Kadari Sandhya from Reddigudem village, a member of Saraswathi SHG, earned Rs1.25 lakh profit by selling Bamboo Chicken near Jampanna Vagu after taking a bank loan of Rs0.75 lakh. Similarly, the Sammakka–Sarakka Producers Group from Kondaparthi village earned a profit of Rs4.05 lakh by selling Mahua flower laddus after investing Rs1 lakh through Community Investment Fund support.

The Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at Mallampalli, managed by Emburi Avanti of Gayatri SHG, recorded a profit of Rs1.50 lakh after investing Rs2 lakh. In Jangalapalli, Bayya Mallamma from Himabindu SHG earned Rs1.20 lakh through a fish outlet established with an investment of Rs1 lakh.

Other ventures also performed well. B. Tirupatamma from Pragathi SHG earned Rs1.50 lakh profit through tea and cool drink sales in the Errigattamma area. Alam Prashanthi from Sammakka SHG at Medaram gained Rs2.06 lakh profit through a jaggery shop after investing Rs3.75 lakh.

Jyothi from Narlapur village, a member of Venkateswara SHG, earned Rs1.10 lakh through a cool drinks and general store on the Narlapur–Oorattam Road. Meanwhile, Poleboyina Shruti from Varalakshmi SHG in Kothur village achieved a profit of Rs1.40 lakh by operating a grocery shop and water plant outlet.

In total, 565 business units were established during the Medaram Jatara.