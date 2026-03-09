Women farmers play key role in food production: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Seethakka congratulated the organisers of the mega farmers’ fair conducted by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and appreciated the stalls set up to provide useful information and resources to farmers.

Speaking at the event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the minister extended her greetings to women and said this year’s celebrations were being held under the theme “Give to Gain.” She noted that the United Nations had recognised the importance of women farmers and highlighted their crucial contribution to agriculture.

She emphasised that women play a major role in food production, with nearly 60 to 80 per cent of women involved in agricultural activities. From sowing seeds and transplanting to harvesting and bringing crops home, women shoulder a significant share of farm work, she said.

She said the government is implementing several initiatives to strengthen women economically and ensure their participation in agriculture and allied sectors.

The minister noted that International Women’s Day is not merely a celebration but a reminder of the struggles women faced to gain equal rights. She recalled the efforts of socialist leader Clara Zetkin, who fought for the rights of working women. Following such struggles, March 8 was later recognised globally as International Women’s Day.

Seethakka said the state government is also working to improve women’s welfare through various initiatives, including providing 30 types of medical tests free of cost for women and launching the “Stand with Her” programme to support women’s empowerment.

Highlighting the role of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), she said the programme is helping transform nearly 65 lakh women into a united movement aimed at achieving economic prosperity. The government is encouraging women to join self-help groups and women’s associations to gain recognition and financial independence.

She said the government aims to create one crore women millionaires and has provided bank loans worth Rs 36,000 crore to women in the last two years, many of them interest-free. Women willing to start businesses will also receive financial assistance and loan support from the government.

During the event, women farmers who demonstrated excellence in agriculture were honoured and awarded an incentive prize of Rs 25,000 in recognition of their hard work.