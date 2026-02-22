Women gazetted officers play key role in governance: Surekha

Hanumakonda: Ministerfor Forest, Environment and Endowments, Konda Surekha said that women gazetted officers had been playing a vital role in government service and administrative leadership.

She made the remarks on Saturday while unveiling the new calendar prepared under the aegis of the Women’s Wing of the Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association – Central Association, Hyderabad, at her residence. Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that women empowerment had remained the primary objective of the government. She observed that women gazetted officers had significantly contributed to effective governance, social development and policy implementation.

Konda Surekha appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Women’s Wing for the welfare and professional development of women officers. She assured that the government would extend full support to programmes aimed at strengthening women’s participation and leadership in administration.