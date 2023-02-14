Women MPP's novel outreach initiative

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Nakrekal MPP Bachupally Sridevi Gangadhar has initiated an innovative programme to reach out to the people in her constituency. As part of 'Good morning Nakrekal,' she is touring places to learn about the people's issues and strive for their resolution.

She visited Nellibanda village on Tuesday and during her interactions with the villagers, she noted down their problems and assured their prompt redressal. She visited the Anganwadi center and enquired about nutritional awareness being spread among pregnant women and lactating mothers. She met with mandal medical staff and urged them to spread awareness on health and nutrition among the people. She felicitated medical officer Dr Yogasvi, HEOs Rapolu Ravi and Narsimha Chari on the occasion.