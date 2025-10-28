Women Officials At Ministers’ Residences: BRS leaders knock at women panel’s door with complaint

Hyderabad: The women leaders of the BRS on Monday lodged a complaint with the Women’s Commission demanding immediate inquiry into news reports that women officers were called to the residences of the ministers for official works and also demanded protecting the women officers. A delegation of BRS leaders led by Sunita Lakshma Reddy lodged a complaint with the Women's Commission. The delegation travelled in auto from the Secunderabad MLA T Srinivas Yadav’s office to Budha Bhavan to lodge the complaint.

The BRS leaders said that there was a deeply disturbing revelations regarding continuous and systematic misconduct, abuse of official position and moral impropriety by certain ministers and public functionaries in the State of Telangana, which pose a serious threat to the dignity, safety, and integrity of women.

Referring to news reports that certain ministers were allegedly calling women government officers to their private residences for official work. If these reports were true, it raises serious concerns about the safety, dignity and professional security of women officers working in various government departments. Such acts, even if claimed to be for official purposes, were highly inappropriate and contrary to established governmental protocols, service conduct rules, and gender safety guidelines. The BRS leaders alleged that the news reports clearly indicate that women officers and other women connected with government functions are being subjected to undue pressure and misconduct by persons in positions of power. This clearly establishes a continuing pattern of abuse of power and institutional silence.