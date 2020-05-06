Women queued up in front of liquor shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the government allowing the opening of liquor shops in the state from today, people lined up in front of the shops since 8 am wearing masks. To everyone's surprise, women were also seen standing in the queue in front of a liquor shop in Kondapur in Hyderabad. The women put on masks and ensured social distance between them.

On the other hand, wine shops across the state witnessed heavy rush with all the customers turning up before liquor shops. Two or three constables were deployed at every shop to ensure that the customers are maintaining social distance and not to create any disturbance.

Meanwhile, customers wanted to buy more stock but the shopkeepers refused to provide as the shop owners wanted to meet the requirements of all those who are standing in front of the liquor shops. The liquor shops were opened 42 days after the lockdown after the state government permitted to open the shops across the state except in containment zones.