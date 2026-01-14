Women voters outnumber men: SEC releases voter list for 123 urban local bodies

Hyderabad: Female voters have outnumbered their male counterparts in the upcoming civic body elections in Telangana, according to the latest figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC). On Tuesday, the SEC published the municipality-wise mapped and confirmed voter list for 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state.

The comprehensive list reveals a total of 52,43,023 eligible voters. Of this total, the female electorate stands at 26,80,014, while there are 25,62,369 male voters and 640 voters belonging to the third gender.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has emerged as the largest ULB in terms of voter strength, boasting 3,48,051 electors. This includes 1,80,546 females, 1,67,461 males, and 44 voters in the third gender category. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation follows closely with 3,40,580 voters, comprising 1,70,858 females, 1,69,679 males, and 43 third gender voters.

In contrast, Amarchinta Municipality in Wanaparthy district has the smallest voter base with only 9,147 electors, consisting of 4,783 females and 4,364 males. Alampur Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district also features amongst the smallest, with 9,622 voters, including 4,940 females, 4,681 males, and one third gender voter.

The data highlights that only nine ULBs in the state have a voter population exceeding one lakh, while all other municipalities remain below this threshold.