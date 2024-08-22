Women, youth, farmers focus of BJP membership drive: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the party membership enrollment drive will focus on bringing together women, youth and farmers. “Action plans will be made to strengthen the party from the polling booth level and form committees at the booth, village, mandal, and district levels. The party has garnered the support of the people by winning eight parliament seats and contributing to the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre under Narendra Modi, becoming the Prime Minister for the third consequent term,” he said, and urged the party cadre to reach out to people from various sections of the society to be members of the party and aim to bring the party to power in Telangana.



Addressing media at the day-long state-level workshop on the party membership drive here on Wednesday, he said the nationwide party membership enrollment begins in October this year. Preparatory meetings and workshops will be organised to chalk out plans to strengthen the party organisation from the booth level to emerge as the number one party in Telangana, he added.

Criticising the Congress and BRS, he said the BRS’ dictatorial regime for 10 years has benefitted KCR's family. “The present Congress-led state government is walking in BRS footsteps. There is only regime change, and people have witnessed neither the 'Golden Telangana' a buzzword of the BRS, nor, the promised 'People's Governance' slogan by the Congress. The Congress has made 400-odd assurances and six guarantees to hoodwink people to come to power. It has made tall promises to various sections of people releasing declarations in the name of SC, ST, Minorities, Youth and farmers, but cheated them by not implementing the same. The farm loan waiver scheme could not cover even 50 per cent of farmers as promised,” he alleged. He demanded the State government to clarify the same.

“BJP candidates will contest in all the villages in the ensuing local body elections. Under the aegis of the party's village, mandal and district committees, the party will fight on the people's issue in the coming days,” Kishan Reddy added.

He said that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 30. “The situation there was worse before 2014. We have removed Jinnah's Constitution and implemented Amedkar's Constitution by abrogating Article 370. Now, women, have property rights, roads in the villages and basic amenities have been created. Tourism sector has bounced back, resulting in creating livelihoods in the industry and contributing to the all-round development of J&K,” he said, adding that people of the country are watching the Congress leaders running the show by joining hands with the anti-national forces.