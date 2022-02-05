World Cancer Day: Telangana Government spends Rs 100cr every year for cancer prevention

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Cancer Day the State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the State government is spending Rs 100 crore on the prevention of cancer every year through the Aarogya Sri Scheme.

While launching a mobile cancer screening bus, CT scan, and a dental X-ray OPG machine at the government Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Hospital on Friday in Lakdikapul, speaking at the inaugural function Minister said additional money is being spent at cancer hospitals like MNJC and NIMS for the sake of poor patients. The cancer screening bus has equipment that can screen cervical, breast, and oral cancers, the minister informed.

Speaking to media persons, Harish said according to studies cancer can be prevented at a large extent by avoiding tobacco, gutka, and alcohol.

Harish Rao said, "There is a necessity for increased awareness in people about cancer. Cancer screenings will be held across the State up to the level of a PHC (Public Health Care Center). Many do not go to an early screening of cancer in the first stage and thereby it gets difficult for doctors to cure patients coming to them in advanced stages. Staff will be trained on screening and people above the age of 40 will be screened in all villages and towns."

According to MNJ Hospital doctors, out of all the cancer cases that are found, the most prevalent are mouth and throat cancers at 22 percent, breast cancer cases at 13 per cent, and cervical cancer cases at 12 percent.

A brand new 128 slice CT scan worth Rs 7.16 crore has now replaced been with 14-year-old equipment at the MNJ hospital. The mobile cancer screening bus worth Rs 1 crore was donated to the hospital by Rotary Club, Secunderabad West zone. Harish Rao informed that Ninarao charitable trust has donated Rs 3 crore for the attendants' block with 300 beds at the MNJ hospital.

Minister further said that under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative, Aurobindo Pharma is also going to construct a new 300 bed block along with the already existing 450 beds. The new block will be available by April end. Moreover, 8 modular theaters will be built at the cost of Rs 15 crore March end.

"Currently, 1,500 major surgeries and 4,000 minor surgeries are being conducted in the existing 3 theaters per year. With additional new theaters, the number of major surgeries will increase to 5,000 per year. One of these 8 theaters will be an advanced robotic one in order to conduct sophisticated procedures," Minister added.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav were present at the launch.