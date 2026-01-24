Wyra Municipal Polls Crusade: Former minister Puvvada leads charge against Cong

Wyra (Khammam): Former minister and BRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday alleged that the Congress government is resorting to diversionary politics to mislead the public. Addressing a preparatory meeting ahead of the Wyra municipal elections, Puvvada said the Congress government has little to show in terms of governance. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of indulging in political theatrics instead of addressing public issues.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he questioned the outcome of the inquiry into alleged irregularities. “What has been achieved by summoning former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the name of investigation when the same Kaleshwaram water is now being used to meet Hyderabad’s needs?” he asked.

He also alleged that notices issued to BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao in the alleged phone-tapping case were part of an attempt to harass opposition leaders.

The former minister said that during the 10-year rule of the BRS government, Congress leaders freely carried out political activities without facing false cases. In contrast, he alleged, the present Congress government is registering fabricated cases to intimidate political opponents and mislead the public.

He accused the Congress of coming to power by making false promises under the guise of six guarantees. He alleged that the party distributed cards and agreements on stamp paper, claiming that all welfare schemes would be implemented by December 9, but failed to deliver.

Calling upon party workers to take the ‘Congress dues card’ campaign to the people, he urged them to work towards ensuring the victory of the BRS in the Wyra municipal elections. He asserted that the party would face all cases and would not be intimidated by threats.