Yadadri temple finds difficult to pay staffs salaries

Yadadri: Lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 has impacted the revenue sources of Yadadri temple. The present pandemic has been creating problems for the authorities to pay salaries to the temple staff. Half of the temple's revenue comes from the sale of temple prasadam.

As devotees were not allowed for darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple as per lockdown rules and regulations, officials had to stop preparation of prasadam. About Rs 1.85 crore per month is required to pay the salaries.

A similar situation arose during the first wave of Covid-19 in June 2020. Officials of the temple had to withdraw Rs 2 crores from fixed deposits and paid the salaries of the staff.

Cut in revenue of temple has become a burden on the temple for paying salaries. Temple officials stated that they have to submit a report to the government on the payment of wages of the staff, if lockdown is extended further.