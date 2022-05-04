Yadagirigutta Ghat Road Damaged Due To Heavy Rain

As forecasted by the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the Telangana state has been experiencing rains in a few places in the state. Today, the famous pilgrimage town Yadagirigutta has recorded heavy rains in the morning. Due to these heavy rains, the ghat road that takes pilgrims to the temple has been damaged.

It obstructed the commute of the vehicles and people entering and exiting the temple. Further, it has also slightly damaged the infrastructure at the temple premises, which created inconvenience for the people standing in the queue.

Besides, it also created problems for the vehicles traveling, and the temple complex flooded with rainwater. When the media questioned the temple officials, they said they would clear the traffic and make necessary arrangements to avoid chaos for the pilgrims visiting the temple. However, the recent incident has exemplified the low-quality work of the contractors who laid the road.

