Yadagirigutta temple sees heavy footfall on auspicious Ekadashi

Yadagirigutta: A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the renowned pilgrimage centre, Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, on Sunday as thousands thronged the temple to seek blessings. The influx was attributed to the Sunday holiday coupled with the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi.

The temple premises remained packed throughout the day, with devotees arriving in large numbers from various parts of the state and beyond. Authorities struggled to manage the crowd as queues extended across the temple complex. Devotees opting for free darshan had to wait for nearly two hours, while those with special entry tickets completed their darshan in about one hour. Significant congestion was reported at key points including the Nitya Kalyanam section, laddu prasadam counters, the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam Mandapam, and vehicle parking areas.

Marking the sacred Ekadashi festival, a grand Laksha Pushparchana ritual—offering of one lakh flowers—was performed for the presiding deity. Temple priests adorned the deity with elaborate floral decorations in the main hall, presenting a captivating sight for devotees.

The rituals were conducted with religious fervour amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. A large gathering of devotees assembled to witness the ceremony and receive darshan of the Lord.