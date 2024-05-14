Yellow Alert Issued for Rain in Telangana for Next Three Days

The Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate temperatures for the next three days in Telangana, with the possibility of rain in many districts. As a precautionary measure, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanapet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Tuesday.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are also likely to experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next 48 hours. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the rainy weather conditions.