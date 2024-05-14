Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Yellow Alert Issued for Rain in Telangana for Next Three Days
The Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate temperatures for the next three days in Telangana, with the possibility of rain in many...
The Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate temperatures for the next three days in Telangana, with the possibility of rain in many districts. As a precautionary measure, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanapet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Tuesday.
Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are also likely to experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next 48 hours. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the rainy weather conditions.