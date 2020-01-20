Youth held for impregnating minor girl at Bhadradri

A youngster was arrested on Sunday for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old tribal girl here at Ashwaraopet of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Kovvasi Anil (22) developed friendship with the 16-year-old victim who is a native of Antharvedi gudem in Buttayagudem of West Godavari district. Later, he promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

After the girl became pregnant, her parents called up Anil and asked to marry their daughter. After Anil refused to marry her, the girl parents lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case under POCSO act.

The police sent the girl for medical examination and launched an investigation.