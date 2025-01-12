Youth Inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Sindhanoor Village Sets an Example of Community Service

Gadwal: On the occasion of National Youth Day and in celebration of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, the Sindhanoor Village Youth (SVY) formed a new committee and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda by garlanding his portrait. The youth remembered his teachings and drew inspiration from his philosophy.

In addition to the tribute, the SVY committee undertook significant activities to contribute to the community. They planted saplings to promote greenery and environmental awareness. Furthermore, they addressed a long-standing issue of pothole-ridden roads between Sindhanoor and TT Doddi by filling the potholes themselves.

This action was a mark of protest against the inaction of local authorities, who failed to address the deteriorating condition of the road. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of self-reliance and community service, the youth decided to take matters into their own hands, receiving widespread appreciation for their efforts.

Key SVY committee members, including Suresh, Bhimesh, Venkatesh, Vijay, Dullayya, Ramanjaneyulu, Tirumalesh, and Majunath, actively participated in making the event a success. Many locals lauded the youth for their determination and civic responsibility, describing their initiative as commendable and reflective of true leadership inspired by Vivekananda’s teachings.

This program stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the role of youth in driving positive change in society.