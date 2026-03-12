Youth Killed in Speeding Car Crash Near Guthpa village of Nizamabad

A tragic road accident near Guthpa village in Alur mandal, Nizamabad district, resulted in one death and left another youth critically injured. The incident occurred around midnight when a speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a canal, overturning in the process.

According to police and local reports, the car reached the outskirts of Guthpa at high speed before it suddenly veered off the road and fell into the canal. Pedda Byri Narayana, aged 31, who was travelling in the vehicle, died instantly. His father is named Bhumaya.

The other occupant, Kassel Praveen, sustained serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition. Upon receiving information, village sarpanch Dasharath and upasarpanch Chinna Reddy reached the scene and, with the help of locals, extricated the trapped individuals. Praveen was rushed to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and have transported Narayana’s body to the hospital for post-mortem. Narayana’s mother, who is elderly, is devastated by her son’s death. Investigations suggest that excessive speeding was the primary cause of the accident.