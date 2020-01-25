Youth must be aware of rights, constitution: Judge Prasanna at Malkajgiri Legal Literacy Camp

Malkajgiri: Metropolitan 17 Additional Court Judge Prasanna stressed the need for awareness among youth on country's laws, Acts, rights and Constitution. She was speaking at 'Legal Literacy Camp', a legal awareness programme, jointly organised by Mandal Legal Service Authority, Malkajgiri Bar Association and Malkajgiri Police at a school in Prashant Nagar on Friday.



Addressing the youth, Prasanna urged students to learn about various laws, Acts and fundamental rights of citizens and respond to social evils such as dowry and atrocities against women. Students should complain when they observe any crime or illegal activity, she said. Explaining the problem of child labour in India, she asked students to come forward to complain against exploitation of children.

Malkajgiri sub-inspector Ram Babu, college principal Sridevi and students attended the legal awareness programme.