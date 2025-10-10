Youth want sarpanch candidates to sign bond paper promising just governance

The youth of Nangunuru mandal centre in this district have made an exemplary decision--they are demanding that those who wish to contest the post of sarpanch must first give a clear written assurance that, if elected, they will not accumulate illegal wealth; won’t demand money from villagers for services that are supposed to be provided through the gram panchayat, and will work honestly without showing false accounts.

They are insisting the candidates sign on a bond paper stating they will not acquire illegal assets; if their assets increase after five years, they will hand them over to the village. It should also state they won’t collect money from villagers for gram panchayat works, won’t falsify records; will serve as true workers for village development.

The youth have posted a sample of the Rs 100 bond paper on social media, urging the candidates sign in the presence of the media and hand it over to village elders. Many residents of Nangunuru, who have seen this post, are responding positively, expressing their willingness to abide by the bond paper’s conditions.