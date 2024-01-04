Live
YS Jagan meets KCR in Hyderabad and learns about wellbeing
Jagan reached KCR residence where the latter was recovering at his residence and met him by giving him a bouquet. After that, he asked about KCR's...
Jagan reached KCR residence where the latter was recovering at his residence and met him by giving him a bouquet.
After that, he asked about KCR's well-being.
Earlier, CM Jagan, who reached Begumpet in a special flight, was invited by former minister MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others while BRS Working President KTR gave a warm welcome to CM Jagan who reached KCR's residence in Nandinagar on Thursday.
On this occasion, former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav Mahmood Ali, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar MLA Kaushik Reddy, former MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Chirumurthy Lingaiah and others were present.
CM Jagan was accompanied by MP Mithun Reddy, MLC Raghuram, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others.
