YS Sharmila ends 72-hour fast

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila who sat on a 72-hour fast at her Lotus Pond residence demanding recruitment of jobs in the State, ended it on Sunday. She consoled the family members of Telangana martyrs on the occasion and handed over Rs.50,000 to the wife of Ravindra Naik.

Speaking later, Sharmila lashed out at the KCR government. She claimed that unemployed youth were not even getting jobs in the private sector and that they were committing suicides due to lack of jobs.

She accused the government of not extending any assistance to jobless youngsters, Sharmila said 40 lakh unemployed youth in the State were clueless about job notifications. "They are dying psychologically every day".

Mentioning suicides of jobless youngsters, she described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as 'murderer 'of such youth, terming them State-sponsored murders.