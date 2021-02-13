YS Sharmila Khammam tour postponed due to MLC election in Telangana

Telangana: YS Sharmila's Khammam tour on February 21 has been postponed due to the graduates' MLC election in Telangana. YS Sharmila, daughter of later YS Rajasekhara Reddy, decided to set her foot into Telangana politics by undertaking her first tour in Khammam on February 21.

Earlier, it was said that Sharmila will start the tour from Lotus Pond around 8 am on February 21. However, with the announcement of the election schedule, the tour has been postponed. Sharmila's Khammam visit will be rescheduled after the MLC election which is slated for March 14.

Sharmila's Khammam visit grabbed the attention of political parties in Telangana. The district is said to be very important for Sharmila as the YSR Congress Party had won one MP seat and two MLA seats in 2014. However, these leaders are now in the TRS party.