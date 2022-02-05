Reminiscing Mothers Love: An incredible story of a Tribal girl

Mothers are like angels - the human form of God on this very earth. Mother's love is blessings for the child which are beyond any comparison. Mother's love is like nothing else in the world and endures through all. Her presence gives the child wings to fly and those children endowed with Mother's blessing are the luckiest and happiest ones. Without Mother life becomes unbearable and burdensome.

Anushrya Majhi, a tribal girl born to parents Ramesh Majhi and Raichal Majhi at Gorakhpur Village under Kashipur Block of Rayagada District is one such hapless girl who is deprived of Mother's love and blessings due to mental imbalance of mother. The family of Anushriya constituting of parents, one sister and Grandparents were facing financial hardship as her father earns livelihood from farming and as a daily wage labourer. Unable to manage both ends meet, Ramesh Majhi getting information from some local people regarding Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar about free education to the indigenous children, was exalted and flickering hopes were lit up.

Convinced of the credibility and reputation of KISS, Bhubaneswar, he enrolled his eldest daughter Priyanka in Class Two. Little Anushriya the youngest daughter and her innocent smiles reverberated across the house making it heavenly.

But the cruel destiny turned things upside down when her mother suddenly lost her mental balance which impaired her ability to identify her lovely child Anushiya. His father tried all possible options for medical treatment towards restoring the mental balance but all efforts failed. Both Anushriya and her elder sister were abruptly deprived of their mother's love and blessings. However, her grandmother took care of Anushriya in the absence of her ailing mother who left her uncle's house for an indefinite period depriving Anushiya of her mothers' love. The mental health of her mother is still worsening and hopes for recovery has become remote.

With the passage of time, Anushriya got admitted to KISS, Bhubaneswar during 2018-19 in Class one. Now she has acquainted with the prevalent campus facilities and opportunities and was promoted to Class Four. She is very diligent and meticulous in her studies. Although deprived of her motherly love and affections. She is hoping against hope for some miracle and praying to God for her Mothers recovery soon and cooling her feet waiting for her Mother to return one day.

God as the savior may bless the child and come to her rescue. Her dream of getting back to her mother will definitely boost her academic performance. Anushriya is determined to excel in academics as well as other extracurricular activities. She is obliged to Dr. Achyuta Samanta for creating the amiable world-class academic environment and all support and blessings to impoverished and disadvantaged children for nourishing and realising their dreams for the future.

Great salutes to KISS.