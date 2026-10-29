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17 hospitalised in Amethi after consuming food at fair
In Short
The incident was reported in Kotwa village of Amethi district, where around 102 people reportedly fell sick after eating 'khasta' food at a fair, triggering panic in the area.
Amethi: In what appears to be a case of food poisoning, around 102 people fell ill after eating 'khasta' (junk) food at a fair in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, with 17of them, including children, requiring hospitalisation.
The incident was reported in Kotwa village of Amethi district, where around 102 people reportedly fell sick after eating 'khasta' food at a fair, triggering panic in the area. As people complained of vomiting and diarrhea, a team from the state government's health department rushed to the village.
Later, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) also reached the spot and personally supervised the medical examination and treatment of those affected.
During the inspection, 39 children and 63 adults were found to be ill.
Considering the seriousness of their condition, 17 people, including 10 children and 7 adults, were referred to the State Medical College in Amethi's Tiloi for treatment.
According to the CMO, the health department team reached the village following a complaint from the village head and is investigating the matter. He said the situation is now under control
Last month, a similar incident was reported from Patna in Bihar, where more than three dozen students reportedly fell ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, fever and weakness at Munger Engineering College.
The affected students were taken to the Sadar Hospital in the area by ambulances arranged by the college administration.
After receiving first aid and medical attention, most of them were discharged and returned to the hostel.
An assistant professor and some college staff members were also reportedly unwell. Food poisoning was suspected as a possible cause.
According to reports, prasad prepared at the college for Vishwakarma Puja was served a day before. Students, professors and other staff members consumed the offering.
While some students reportedly developed symptoms on the same day, a larger number began complaining of vomiting and diarrhea a day later. Some also reported fever and weakness.
After receiving information that several hostel residents had fallen ill around the same time, the college administration acted promptly and arranged for the affected students to be taken to Sadar Hospital.
Following treatment and first aid, their condition improved, and they were sent back to the college hostel.
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