Cm Yogi Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift Resolution Of Public Grievances

CM holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, hears grievances of around 150 people

Every issue will be resolved; full support will be provided: CM Yogi

CM Yogi continues public outreach despite severe cold

CM directs officials to address public grievances with sensitivity and speed

Gorakhpur, December 29

Placing the welfare of the people above all else, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his public outreach on Monday despite the biting cold. Undeterred by the harsh weather, he held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he met with citizens and listened to their grievances.

Interacting with warmth and empathy, the Chief Minister reassured them, saying, “Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved, and the government will extend full support to all.” He directed officials present to address each complaint with sensitivity and ensure its timely and transparent resolution.

The Janata Darshan was held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where the Chief Minister heard the concerns of around 150 people.

Moving among the attendees seated in the auditorium, he listened to their grievances one by one and assured everyone that their issues would be resolved promptly. Handing over the applications to the concerned officials, he instructed them to ensure swift, effective, and satisfactory redressal of every case.

Taking a firm stand on complaints related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister ordered strict legal action. He made it clear that no strongman or mafia forcibly occupying someone’s land would be spared.

Those who displace the poor must face the strictest action. In cases requiring land measurement, he directed that disputes be resolved after proper surveys. For family-related disputes, he emphasized resolving matters through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Addressing requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, the Chief Minister assured that lack of funds would not come in the way of healthcare. He instructed officials to expedite the preparation of treatment estimates and submit them promptly. He further assured that adequate financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund to ensure timely treatment.