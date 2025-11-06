CM Yogi reviews preparations at Banaras railway station ahead of PM's scheduled visit on November 7

CM gives necessary directions as Railway and district administration officials provide updates on progress

















Strict instructions issued over security and cleanliness arrangements at station

During his 2-day visit, PM to inaugurate Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat train on November 8

Varanasi, November 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his Varanasi visit on Thursday, inspected preparations at Banaras Railway Station for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day tour to his visit parliamentary constituency, starting from Friday (November 7).

After attending religious programs earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reached the station and took a detailed briefing from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities, and the event venue setup.

CM Yogi directed that all arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit be smooth, well-coordinated, and free from negligence. He emphasized maintaining cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and tight security across the station premises.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat and three other trains from Banaras Railway Station on November 8. The Chief Minister’s inspection tour prior to the Prime Minister’s arrival is considered highly significant in finalizing the preparations.