CM Yogi visits Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples, meets saints at Satua Baba Ashram

CM performs worship of Lord Vishwanath through Shoodashopachar ritual

Chief Minister prays for happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state

People greet CM chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'

Varanasi, November 6: On the second day of his two-day visit to Varanasi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the city’s prominent temples on Thursday morning.

He began his day at the Baba Kal Bhairav Temple, performing traditional rituals and seeking blessings from Lord Kal Bhairav, revered as the Kotwal (guardian deity) of Kashi. The Chief Minister then visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he performed the Shodashopachar ritual and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the nation. The temple premises resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” during the ceremony.

Later, CM Yogi visited the Satua Baba Ashram at Manikarnika Ghat, where he offered prayers at the Shiva temple and met Mahant Santosh Das Ji Maharaj, the disciple of Satua Baba. He received blessings from the saints and prayed for peace and prosperity in Varanasi and the state.

Local MLAs Saurabh Srivastava and Sushil Singh accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

The Chief Minister had arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday evening. After his arrival, he lit lamps at Namo Ghat to inaugurate the Dev Deepawali festival. Later, the Chief Minister witnessed the mesmerizing and grand sight of the illuminated ghats along the Ganga from a cruise. On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, he said that Kashi has now become a living symbol of faith, culture, and spirituality.