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Congress Pushing For 175 Seats in UP

In Short

Though the talks are at a preliminary stage, it is learnt that the SP feels that the demand was unreasonable since Congress does not have a strong base in the state and it had won only two seats in the last elections.

which had forwarded a list of 175 seats it would like to contest in the upcoming elections of Uttar Pradesh
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which had forwarded a list of 175 seats it would like to contest in the upcoming elections of Uttar Pradesh

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Even as the Congress has officially initiated talks for seat sharing, internal differences seem to be cropping up between the Samajwadi Party and Congress, which had forwarded a list of 175 seats it would like to contest in the upcoming elections of Uttar Pradesh.

Though the talks are at a preliminary stage, it is learnt that the SP feels that the demand was unreasonable since Congress does not have a strong base in the state and it had won only two seats in the last elections.

However, the SP wants to try and see that there is no strain in the alliance because whatever little vote shares the Congress and other parties have could help the alliance win a substantial number of seats and emerge as a strong opposition.

In the meantime, posters with images of Rahul Gandhi have appeared in UP with the slogan “200 seat haq hai hamara, UP ko hai Rahul Gandhi par bharosa”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress leaders on Sunday accused the BJP of putting up “fake” posters to create differences within the opposition INDIA bloc, and demanded action against municipal officials for allegedly allowing their display without the payment of the prescribed fees.

They said the BJP is worried about the opposition alliance. Yadav said in an X post that the posters have been put up without official permission or payment of the requisite charges. Akhilesh demanded action against the officials concerned.

He alleged that the “unauthorised” display of the posters is causing revenue losses to the local bodies, claiming that non-payment of fees could be aimed at concealing the identities of those behind the campaign. He said the SP was keep track of all such incidents and officials responsible will face action after coming to power.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the BJP can spread confusion or hatch conspiracies, but it won’t be able to break or even harm the opposition alliance.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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CongressSamajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh ElectionsINDIA BlocRahul Gandhi
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