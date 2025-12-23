Curation Work of Rashtr Prerna Sthal Museum Completed, Prime Minister to Inaugurate it on December 25

The curation work of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal Museum has been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on December 25.

Lucknow, December 23

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, dedicated to the “Trinity of Nationalism” — Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee — is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

All major preparations for the grand inauguration have been completed. Along with this, the curation of the museum, which presents the life stories of national heroes, has also been finalized. The museum, comprising five galleries and five courtyards, has been curated by Pan IntelCom. The museum, created to promote the spirit of nationalism among future generations, will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

Museum Block Dedicated to National Heroes

A dedicated museum block honoring the leaders of India’s nationalist movement has been built within the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has constructed this museum over 98,000 square feet, and its curation has been handled by Pan IntelCom. The two-storey museum includes:

5 galleries

5 courtyards

VVIP Green Room

12 Interpretation Walls

The first gallery serves as an Orientation Room, where important moments from the lives of national leaders are shown through videos and audiovisual presentations.

The second gallery depicts the formation and growth of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The third, fourth, and fifth galleries are dedicated respectively to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These galleries display photographs, newspaper clippings, and silicone statues to present inspiring moments from their lives.

Replicas of Bharat Mata, the Lamp, and Sudarshan Chakra Installed

Along with the five galleries, the museum also has five courtyards.

On the first floor, three courtyards feature symbolic installations of Bharat Mata, the lamp (symbol of Jana Sangh), and the Sudarshan Chakra.

One courtyard features a 10-foot-tall statue of Bharat Mata, with the words “Vande Mataram” engraved on the wall.

On the second floor, a courtyard displays personal items used by the national leaders, such as a cot, table, chair, and walking stick, for public viewing.

The museum also features 12 Interpretation Walls displaying murals and relief art that depict India’s freedom struggle and great national figures. One wall features lines from a poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, inspired by nationalism.

A VVIP Green Room has also been constructed within the museum block.

This museum dedicated to national heroes is expected to continue inspiring and instilling the spirit of nationalism in future generations.