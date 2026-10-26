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Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive

In Short

Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticism of Akhilesh Yadav over Muslim political representation has sparked a fresh clash between AIMIM and the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
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Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive

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Is AIMIM the ‘B’ team of the BJP? This is what the Samajwadi Party (SP), the principal opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, believes. The party is peeved that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been attacking the SP and its president, Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of being anti-Muslim and promoting ‘Parivarvad’ (dynastic politics).

During his whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi has repeatedly referred to ‘Abdul’, a colloquial reference to a Muslim, arguing that Akhilesh Yadav and his family members have deprived Muslims of political representation in constituencies where they have a sizeable population. His message is that Muslims should become MLAs and MPs in their own right rather than depend on parties led by the Nehru-Gandhi or Yadav families.

At his October 25 rally, Owaisi suggested that the SP should change its name to “Samajwadi Yadav Parivar”. He alleged that the party had failed to provide adequate political representation to Muslims and criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

On October 19, addressing a rally in Rampur, Owaisi said Muslim youth had the talent to become MLAs and MPs, but parties promoting dynastic politics were denying them adequate opportunities and using them as vote banks. He pointed out that the Muslim community had many educated young people, including doctors and lawyers, who could emerge as effective political leaders. Yet, he alleged, even in constituencies such as Azamgarh and Firozabad, members of Akhilesh Yadav’s family had cornered political opportunities.

It may be mentioned that Muslims constitute a substantial share of the electorate in around 120 to 130 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where their votes can influence electoral outcomes. It remains to be seen how far Owaisi and his ‘Abdul’ pitch will make an impact in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Owaisi has long maintained that neither the SP nor the Congress can defeat the BJP on its own. Initially, he appeared to believe that a workable seat-sharing arrangement between AIMIM and these parties could mount a strong challenge to the ruling party. However, with the SP showing little inclination towards an understanding with AIMIM, Owaisi has decided to contest independently and sharpened his criticism of the SP and its governance record.

The crucial question is whether Owaisi can persuade Muslim voters to back AIMIM candidates instead of continuing to support the SP or the Congress. Even in constituencies where Muslims account for a substantial share of the electorate, electoral success depends on candidate selection, voter turnout, support from non-Muslim voters, local issues and the division of votes among rival parties. A sizeable Muslim electorate does not automatically translate into an AIMIM victory.

Several Assembly constituencies could be relevant to AIMIM’s strategy. In the Rohilkhand region, these include Rampur, Suar, Chamraua, Kundarki, Sambhal, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara and Bilari. In western Uttar Pradesh, the key seats include Kairana, Shamli, Behat, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Meerut and Kithore.

In the Bijnor-Amroha belt, Nagina, Dhampur, Noorpur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Amroha and Naugawan Sadat could be relevant. Other constituencies to watch include Baheri, Bhojipura, Nawabganj and Bareilly in the Bareilly region, as well as Lucknow West, Lucknow Central, Tanda, Mau, Ghosi and Azamgarh in other parts of the state. These constituencies differ in their demographic composition, and their relevance to AIMIM will depend on its candidate choices and local political equations.

The 2022 Assembly election offers an indication of the SP’s position in constituencies with substantial Muslim electorates. Of the 57 seats identified as having a high concentration of Muslim voters, the SP won 34, while its then ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), secured another two. The BJP won 20.

Reacting to Owaisi’s remarks, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider accused him of functioning as the BJP’s ‘B’ team. He alleged that Owaisi rarely criticised the ruling BJP but instead spread misinformation about the SP. Haider argued that Akhilesh Yadav’s party was raising issues concerning social justice, employment, equality and constitutional rights.

As the 2027 Assembly elections approach, the political sparring between Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav could become increasingly significant. Whether Owaisi can translate his appeal for independent Muslim political leadership into votes and seats remains an open question. His campaign may challenge the SP’s claim to represent Muslim interests, but its electoral impact will depend on whether voters see AIMIM as a credible alternative and whether its entry changes the contests in key constituencies.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Asaduddin OwaisiAkhilesh YadavAIMIM vs Samajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027Muslim Political Representation
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