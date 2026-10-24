Previous govts’ lack of political will kept UP backward: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at previous governments, saying a lack of political will had kept the state backward and contributed to lawlessness, turning the state known for its festivities into one plagued by unrest.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had immense potential due to its fertile land, abundant water resources and large young workforce, but alleged that previous governments had failed to convert these strengths into achievements.

The programme was also attended by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh. “It was not that Uttar Pradesh lacked potential. The possibilities were there, but the political will required to build capacity, convert those possibilities into achievements and lead that process was missing.

This lack of political will was responsible for Uttar Pradesh’s backwardness and lawlessness, and was one of the reasons a state known for its festivities came to be seen as one plagued by unrest,” he said. The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the changes in the state and said Uttar Pradesh had overcome the “problem of identity”. “In the last nine-and-a-half years, we have succeeded in increasing the state’s GDP, budget and per capita income threefold,” he said.

Citing infrastructure development, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has expanded its expressway network and now has five international airports and 17 domestic airports. Metro services are operational in seven cities, while India’s first rapid rail service is also running in the state, he said.