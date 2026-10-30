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Bollywood Karwa Chauth 2026: Newlyweds Steal the Spotlight

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Bollywood's Karwa Chauth 2026: Newlyweds in the Spotlight!

Love, glamour and festive traditions take centre stage as Bollywood gears up for Karwa Chauth 2026!

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Bollywood Karwa Chauth 2026celebrity Karwa Chauth celebrationsBollywood newlywedsKarwa Chauth festivalcelebrity festive traditions
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