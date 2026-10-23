Just In
  1. Home
  2. Videos
Videos

CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Southern Police Meet

X
Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting in Hyderabad.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Revanth ReddySouthern Regional Police Coordination CommitteeHyderabad police meetingTelangana police coordinationinter-state police cooperation
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X