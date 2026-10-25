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Omar Abdullah on Indians Stranded in Saudi Arabia

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assures support for Indian nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia amid regional security concerns.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Omar AbdullahIndians Stranded in Saudi ArabiaUmrah PilgrimsSaudi Arabia Flight CancellationsJammu and Kashmir Government
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