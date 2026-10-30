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Tilak Varma Reveals His Aggressive Batting Plan at No. 5

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Tilak Varma's New Batting Strategy!

India T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma reveals how moving from No. 3 to No. 5 has changed his batting approach.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Tilak Varma batting strategyTilak Varma new batting positionIndia T20 vice-captainTilak Varma No 5Indian cricket news
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