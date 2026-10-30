Just In
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
- Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
- Apple Raises iPhone, MacBook Prices as Chipmakers Gain Power
- West Bengal on Alert After Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan, Officials Monitor Sankosh River
- ‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Tilak Varma Reveals His Aggressive Batting Plan at No. 5
Font size
Tilak Varma's New Batting Strategy!
India T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma reveals how moving from No. 3 to No. 5 has changed his batting approach.
Next Story