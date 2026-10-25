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Trump's Signature YMCA Dance Steals the Show at Florida Rally
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US President Donald Trump ended his Florida rally with his signature YMCA dance moves! As the Village People's classic hit "Y.M.C.A." played, Trump performed his familiar fist-pumping gestures and dance routine on stage.
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