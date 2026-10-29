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Why Are We Neglecting Water? | The Water Campaign

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Countries around the world are finding ways to conserve and secure water. Yet, in India, rainwater continues to flow into drains when it could be harvested and saved.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Rainwater Harvesting IndiaWater ConservationSustainable Water ManagementWater SecurityRainwater Storage Solutions
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