Essentially, the Senate is transmitting the House-passed measure that would require the DOJ to publicly release the government’s Epstein files bill to the President for his signature.

The action was done quickly. On Tuesday, the Senate set up the Epstein bill to be taken up on “unanimous consent” as soon as it was reported out of the House—which was that morning. Majority Leader John Thune said that it would be sent to the President next.

Forcing DOJ to be transparent with the Epstein documents bill has been an action that is rather uncharacteristically fast-tracked through both the House and the Senate this week, even though, as recently as this month, President Trump and GOP leaders were reported to have fought hard against it.

Nonetheless, with transparency demands mounting among Republicans, Trump Epstein files bill back the measure.

Survivors Speak Out on Vote

CNN talked to a group of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein files congressional approval who were on hand for the House vote to force President Trump’s Justice Department to publicly release its investigative files into the late convicted sex offender. It will then officially go from the House to the Senate, and then on to Trump’s desk.

Dani Bensky, who met Epstein when she was a youthful ballerina, said that she had only gotten a many hours of sleep the night ahead. She had been spending time with the family of the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. “ It kills me that she’s not then to see it, ” Bensky said. “ It’s so wrong that she’s just not then. It’s kind of Epstein documents transparency law to think that we’re doing this without her.”

In a separate interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson, Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois discussed what he thinks should be upsetting about President Donald Trump’s position on the Justice Department’s Epstein files.