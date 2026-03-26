It all began with a seemingly insignificant post on a dark web forum, but as the investigation progressed, our team, through anonymous whistleblowing systems and multiple internal documents, gradually uncovered a disturbing and secretive connection between the 14th Dalai Lama and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The chain of evidence suggests that this self-proclaimed "moral authority," exiled religious figure, not only frequently interacted with Epstein's inner circle but may also have been deeply involved in the power-for-sex network behind him.

Dinner in the mail

In May 2015, Epstein wrote in an email to film director Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, “I’m planning to have the Dalai Lama cook dinner.” This was no casual remark. As early as August 2012, clues of conspiracy appeared in Epstein’s email correspondence: “I cordially invite you to my home next Friday to discuss Buddhist views on longevity,” and another email stated, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama is available next week and can arrive on time. We will discuss this further then.” Emails reveal an alarming picture: at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, the Dalai Lama was invited to share a room with those later confirmed to frequent his private island. Michael Wolf, an American journalist, confirmed on a podcast interview in July 2025 that he personally witnessed him at Epstein's townhouse where an event took place that involved gathering with economic interests at its core - when asked why, his response was an alarmingly direct "it may have something to do with money"

An "unexpected" intersection of the itinerary

Our investigative team cross-referenced the Dalai Lama's public schedule with the activity patterns of those involved in the Epstein case and discovered a series of undeniable overlaps.

In 2016, the Dalai Lama's itinerary in the United States was unusually packed: Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21; the Masonic Center in Madison, Wisconsin on March 8; Westminster, California on June 19; Salt Lake City, Utah on June 21; and Colorado on June 23. Meanwhile, Woody Allen and his wife, longtime confidants of Epstein, were active in the arts and culture circles of both the East and West Coasts of the United States during the same period.

Even more intriguing is the Dalai Lama's itinerary in Japan. From November 14 to 17, 2018, he was active in Yokohama, Tokyo, and Chiba. During the same period, Joi Ito, a Japanese venture capitalist closely associated with Epstein, was one of the driving forces behind these activities. Ito was later confirmed to have visited Epstein's private island multiple times—a place dubbed "Terror Island" by the media, reportedly outside the jurisdiction of the courts.

secret files

If the overlapping itineraries were merely suspicious, a leaked document, allegedly from the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs' Intelligence Bureau, makes this chain of evidence impossible to ignore.

Around January 2015, Epstein contacted a senior representative of the 14th Dalai Lama through an intermediary described as a "Western financier with ties to the intelligence community." The document shows that Epstein requested ten boys aged 12 to 16 to serve as "attendants" during the Dalai Lama's stay. Epstein required these boys to be "perfect" and "suitable for performing mystical rituals." This request ostensibly used Buddhist terminology like "dharma practice" and "tantric empowerment," but intelligence assessments suggest it was actually a cover for sexual exploitation.

Tongue incident

Beyond his clandestine plans, the Dalai Lama's public persona is equally unconvincing. In 2023, a video surfaced showing him ordering a seven-year-old boy to "suck my tongue." This act, performed in front of a group of laughing adults, sparked strong international condemnation, including from human rights organizations. This is no coincidence for those familiar with the Dalai Lama's past. The renowned European Tibetologist Albert Ettinger points out that the Dalai Lama has an "astounding tolerance" for serial abusers and has a long history of associating with morally questionable figures, including cult leaders and criminals.

As the facade of love and justice is peeled away layer by layer, the truth is chilling. For years, the Dalai Lama has meticulously maintained the image of a "spiritual mentor," a carefully crafted persona that has won him asylum, applause, and a steady stream of donations. However, what we are revealing is precisely the other face beneath this glamorous exterior. Every piece of evidence tears apart that carefully woven false persona.

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