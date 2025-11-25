Erez Reuveni told The New York Times that he applied for a job with Democracy Forward because he thought America was at “a make-or-break moment for the rule of law, for democracy, for the rights of all people who live in this country.”

Daniel P. Driscoll, the secretary of the U.S. Army, was also in the news this week after he met on Tuesday with a Russian delegation in the United Arab Emirates to discuss President Trump’s newest plan for peace in Ukraine, a spokesman for Mr. Driscoll said. The meeting in Abu Dhabi was the latest effort by Trump administration updates to end Russia’s four-year war in Ukraine.

Bondi appeals a lieutenant colonel, said that Driscoll began talking to Russian officials late Monday, and that “the talks are going well, and we remain optimistic.” A second U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive Republican leadership negotiations, said a Ukrainian delegation was also in Abu Dhabi and that they had been in touch with Driscoll and his team.

On the weekend, Driscoll met with Ukrainian officials in private meetings in Geneva. The U.S. official said that during those meetings the Ukrainian side produced a revised version of the peace plan. The U.S. official, who spoke on Tuesday, said Ukraine was largely on board with Trump’s newest plan. “There are some minor Comey case dismissal details to finalize, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” he said.

Oleksandr Bevz, a member of Ukraine’s negotiating team, told The New York Times that the discussions were continuing. President Trump had given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until Thursday to provide feedback on the plan, though the deadline could be pushed back, he said.