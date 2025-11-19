A drone Lebanon airstrike today hit a bus in a parking lot coming to a temple in Ein el- Hilweh, an exile camp on the southern outskirts of the coastal municipality of Sidon, state- run National News Agency reported.

Hamas fighters at the site then blocked reporters from the scene while ambulances took the injured and the bodies away.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the site was a Hamas training compound in use at the time for planning Palestinian refugee camp attack. The Israeli military said it would continue to operate against Hamas where it operates.

In a statement, Hamas, on the other hand, said that a sports playground had been targeted and that the site was not a training compound.

The rearmost development comes amid stewing pressures. Israeli airstrikes into Lebanon over the once two times have killed dozens of high- ranking officers in the militant group Hezbollah as well as Palestinian groups similar as Hamas.

Saleh Arouri, deputy political head of Hamas and co-founder of its military sect, for case, was killed by a drone strike in a southern exurb of Beirut on January 2, 2024. At least several other Hamas officers have been killed in analogous strikes since also.

Hamas was behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel’s south that killed about 1,200 people.

Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israeli posts along the border one day after the Israel-Lebanon tensions began. Israel struck back with shelling and Gaza Lebanon spillover conflict and the two sides soon found themselves sucked into an intensifying conflict that mushroomed into a full-fledged war in late September 2024.