India Iran Talks PM Modi Expresses Concern in Middle East Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a talk with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian. He shared his concerns over civilian deaths in Iran.This phone call was made as the Middle East conflict continues to rise.

PM Modi said that India is commited towards peace and stability.During the discussion, Modi expressed concern over the growing violence and the tragic loss of civilian lives.Prime Minister Modi made it clear that India will always choose discussion over conflict and request all sides to find peaceful solutions.He highlighted India’s consistent stand for the peace and said that war only brings destruction and instability. Modi also highlighted that keeping trade and energy routes open is crucial as this conflict could affect not just the region but the global economy.

According to the reports, the PM expressed concern over deaths and noted that innocent civilians should never be targeted in the crossfire of political disputes. He emphasized India’s accountability to ensure the safety of its citizens living abroad during these uncertain times.

The discussion also touched on cooperation between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to stay in close contact.This reflects India’s balanced approach,maintaining strong relationships with Iran and also engaging with other regional players.

In summary, this discussion was not just a diplomatic exchange but it is also a reminder of India’s growing role as a calm and sensible voice in international affairs.India’s peace message is very crucial and proves that even in crisis times, diplomacy remains the strongest path forward.