Trump Approves New 28-Point Ukraine–Russia Peace Plan, but Ukraine Says “No”

President Trump has approved a new 28-point peace plan meant to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. This proposal — now widely called the Trump Ukraine Russia plan — suggests freezing the fighting where it is right now, reducing Ukraine’s military strength, and placing limits on some of Ukraine’s weapons. Trump says this is part of his larger Trump foreign policy approach and an important step in improving Trump Russia diplomacy.





However, there’s one major problem: Ukraine is not agreeing to the plan. Ukrainian leaders say the proposal asks them to make too many sacrifices while Russia keeps the land it has taken. For them, this Ukraine war peace proposal feels unfair and one-sided.





The plan was prepared by Trump’s special envoy after private discussions with a Russian official. It aims to start new Ukraine conflict negotiations and possibly lead to Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks. The proposal also includes “security guarantees” for both countries, but critics say it seems to benefit Russia more.





Meanwhile, tensions remain high. Even while peace discussions are happening, Russian attacks on Ukraine are continuing. This adds more pressure and highlights the growing geopolitical tensions Ukraine has been facing for years.





Trump has said he is hopeful and believes “something will happen,” insisting that this Trump peace initiative could bring the war closer to an end. But many experts and Ukrainian officials doubt the plan will move forward without major changes.





For now, the world is watching how both sides respond next — and whether any real progress toward peace can be made.