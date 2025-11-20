US Jobs Report: 119,000 Jobs Added in September, Unemployment at 4.4%

The latest US jobs report shows that the country added 119,000 jobs in September. This number was higher than what experts expected, which means jobs growth was higher than expected. Many thought the number would be much lower.





However, the unemployment rate still went up to 4.4%. This means more people were looking for jobs but couldn’t find work. Because of this, the US labor market looks mixed — some good signs, some worrying signs.





This September jobs data was released later than usual because the government was shut down for a while. That caused the US employment report to be delayed, so people waited longer to understand how the economy was doing.





Some types of businesses hired more people in September. Health care, hotels, and restaurants added more jobs. But factories and transportation companies lost jobs. This means different parts of the economy are doing differently, some are growing while others are struggling.





Economists say these numbers are important economic indicators for the USA. They help officials understand whether the economy is strong or slowing down. Since job growth went up but unemployment also rose, the overall US economic outlook is still uncertain.





Another thing to note is that earlier job numbers were changed. For example, August was updated to show a small job loss. Because of this, experts say we should be careful and look at the full picture, not just one month.





Overall, the new report suggests that the US economy is growing, but not very fast. More people are working, but more people are also looking for work. The next few months of data will show whether the US labor market is improving or getting weaker.