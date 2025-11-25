Washington says Kyiv supports new peace deal as Zelensky urges caution

Putin was saluted by the Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov, on appearance, before sharing in a honorary event to mark the Soviet Union’s palm over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Leaders from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan will meet for the peak on Thursday. Armenia will again be absent from the meeting after suspending its membership, having accused the bloc of not coming to its aid amid Russia–Ukraine conflict with Azerbaijan.

In other news, a Russian strike hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv overnight, killing at least two people Zelensky statement.

CNN spoke to a group of residents who were outside a residential building that was struck by Russian drones.

“Accepting the offered conditions would be even worse than this (war),” 50-year-old Olha Poluhina told CNN. “It may look like salvation, but it is not,” she said.

“I would like my life to go back to normal,” another resident, 79-year-old pensioner Lidmula Gavrilyvna, added in tears.

A US official said Wednesday that Ukraine has agreed to a deal to end the war with Russia, with only “diplomatic talks” remaining to be worked out.

The official said the peace negotiations deal was discussed as US and Russian representatives met in Abu Dhabi to discuss the parameters of Washington’s peace offer.

The official repeated that the deal had been accepted in principle by Ukraine but there were still “final adjustments to be made.” This is a step beyond what Ukrainian officials have publicly said. Ukraine’s delegation, also in Abu Dhabi, has continued to be in touch with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Ukraine peace proposal.