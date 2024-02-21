10-bed neuro intensive care unit inaugurated at GGH

Kurnool: A 10-bed neuro intensive care unit was inaugurated at the Neurology department at the Government General Hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the unit, District Collector Dr G Srijana said that the government general hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in Rayalaseema region.

She said the neuro intensive care unit will extend treatment to patients suffering from various deficiencies. Latest equipment such as ventilators, defibulators, monitors and others have been provided at the unit. Patients with paralytic attacks will be extended treatment utilsing modern technology.

Hospital superintendent Dr Venkataranga Reddy, deputy superintendent Dr Prabhakar Reddy, Principal of Medical College Dr Sudhakar, Neurology Professor Srinivas Reddy, Neurology department doctors and other staff of the hospital participated in the programme.