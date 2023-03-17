14 TDP members suspended from House

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 14 TDP MLAs from day's session on Thursday. When the TDP MLAs started interfering immediately after finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy began his budget speech, the Speaker asked the TDP members to raise their objections only after completion of budget speech. When the TDP MLAs rushed before the podium and threw pieces of budget papers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Speaker to send out the TDP MLAs from the House for smooth function of budget session as people are eagerly waiting for budget speech. The finance minister moved the resolution and Speaker suspended 14 MLAs for day's session.

Later, speaking to media persons on Assembly premises, the suspended MLAs flayed the budget describing it as nothing but cheating. They said the government failed to allocate funds for the 54 corporations meant for backward classes. The TDP legislators said the government spent only Rs 4,000 crore towards irrigation sector though Rs 12,000 crore was allocated in previous budget. The TDP MLAs alleged that they were suspended from the House when they were questioning the government on its failure.

TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the government has been making false claim of 14 per cent GDP growth only to get new loans though the state GDP growth stands at 7 per cent. He said that the government is not in a position to mention the subsidies given to attract industries. He said the YSRCP government dragged state deep into debts.

MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to get the Polavaram dam diaphragm wall repaired but at the same claiming on protecting welfare of farmers and priority to farm sector.