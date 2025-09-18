15-day ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ kicks off in Tirupati

Tirupati: With the slogan ‘Healthy Women, Strong Families,’ the Central government has launched ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’, a 15-day health campaign for women running from September 17 to October 2. The nation-wide programme was launched in Tirupati District by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and MLA Arani Srinivasulu at the Narasimha Theertham Urban Primary Health Centre on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said 536 health camps would be organised across the district under this initiative. Services will include screenings for heart disease, diabetes, oral and cervical cancers, and anaemia in women and adolescent girls, along with treatment and referral facilities. Pregnant women will receive check-ups, counselling on nutrition, and vaccination services, while awareness on menstrual hygiene will be provided to adolescent girls. The campaign will also feature blood donation drives and distribution of Ayushman health cards.

MLA Srinivasulu said it was significant that the campaign began on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Women today are leading in every sphere – from home and education to jobs and business. Protecting their health is critical for the well-being of families and society. Early detection and treatment can help overcome serious illnesses like cancer,” he said, urging women and girls to make full use of the free services at the city’s 12 urban health centres.

Greening and Beautification Chairperson M Sugunamma and TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy underlined that the initiative aims to build healthier families and empowered communities, strengthening collective efforts towards Viksit Bharat.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik stated that all rural and urban health centres, sub-centres, area hospitals, and community health centres across the district would actively participate. The campaign has been planned to ensure comprehensive outreach and effective service delivery, with the core aim of safeguarding women’s health and strengthening families.

SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, ICDS PD Vasantha Bai, BJP leaders Ajay Kumar and Varaprasad, corporators CK Revathi and Kalpana Yadav, Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan nodal officer in SV Medical College Dr Krishna Kumari, and others participated in the programme.