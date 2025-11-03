15 injured devotees discharged from hospital

Amaravati: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that several devotees injured in the Kasibugga temple stampede have recovered and been discharged from hospitals after successful treatment.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said he had reviewed the medical treatment being provided to the injured with senior health officials. “Fifteen patients who were admitted to the Palasa Kidney Research Centre and Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday have completely recovered and were discharged after undergoing X-rays and other diagnostic tests,” the Minister said, appreciating the doctors for their prompt and efficient service.

Eleven more victims are currently receiving treatment at the Palasa Community Health Centre (CHC). “Most of them are recovering well, and except for two or three patients who need extended care, the remaining are expected to be discharged within the next three days,” Minister Yadav informed.

He added that the medical and paramedical teams remain on high alert, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring and care for the injured. One patient from the CHC was referred to GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam on Sunday for a surgical procedure, he said.

Minister Yadav reiterated that the government is committed to providing the best possible medical care to all victims of the incident and is closely monitoring their recovery.